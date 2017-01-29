Lunar New Year Lion Dance 2017

The Lion Dance, performed by dancers from Olympia’s Lien-Hoa Buddist Temple, is a 28-year tradition.
2017 Thurston County Homeless Census at Sea Mar Community Health Care Center

Staffing the information table at the Olympia warming center on Jan. 26th Sea Mar Community Health Care Centers’ Care Manager Kaylee Knowles (left) and Case Manager Amparo Medina-Perez work regularly with the area's homeless in their outreach capacity and were staffing the organization's information table at the downtown Olympia warming center Jan. 26th.

Forage fish survey monitors beach and harbor health in Budd Inlet

Stream Team Coordinator Michelle Stevie, along with volunteers Larry Cowan, Jim Terry and Evan Clayson (left-right), collect forage fish samplings along the Priest Point Park shoreline Jan. 24th. Made up by small marine fish which account for a large food percentage of the Pacific salmon, the group utilizes GPS locations then measure, lists and photographs the sampling sites before collecting sediment and other materials located on the beach.

Chris Liu on Capitol Lake-Lower Deschutes Watershed

Enterprise Services Director Chris Liu said Enterprise Services looks forward to continuing the collaborative effort begun in Phase 1 with the Squaxin Island Tribe, the cities of Olympia and Tumwater, Thurston County, the Port of Olympia and the state departments of Natural Resources, Ecology and Fish and Wildlife, and noted that many members of the public as well as the Capitol Lake Improvement and Protection Association (CLIPA) and the Deschutes Estuary Restoration Team (DERT) brought extremely valuable information to the table during the Phase 1 process. Liu says “I cannot emphasize enough how important the collaboration among local and tribal governments and state agencies – supported by participation from community groups and individuals, some with divergent viewpoints like CLIPA and DERT – has been in reaching this milestone.

Hands On Children's Museum's Snow Days weekend

A wintry scene was in the forecast this weekend at the Hands On Children's Museum courtesy of their Snow Days event. Fresh snow was trucked in on both Saturday and Sunday from Crystal Mountain and used as weather teaching tools at various science stations around the museum, including a short snowshoeing trail for kids operated by the Olympia Mountaineers' organization.

