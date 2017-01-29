Former Port of Olympia commissioner’s home burns in major west Olympia fire

The Olympia Fire Department is battling a major fire at a west Olympia residence, a home thought to be owned by former Port of Olympia Commissioner George Barner.
The taxpayer and owner of the residence at 820 Fifth Ave. SW is Barner, according to Thurston County Assessor data. Barner was presumed to be elsewhere Sunday because his white vehicle was not parked in the driveway, a neighbor said.
About 11:35 a.m. Sunday, Olympia fire was dispatched to the residence after reports of smoke in the area. Within minutes smoke began billowing from the home and drifting over the neighborhood, visible from downtown and east Olympia.
This is the second incident at the residence in recent weeks.
Battalion Chief Pat Noonan said Sunday Thurston County SWAT responded to the residence earlier this month to remove a suspected burglar.
Olympia fire was called on to ventilate the house after the SWAT response, he said.
Noonan said the house was filled with debris, perhaps three-feet to four-feet deep in places.
About 20 firefighters were on scene to fight the fire, Noonan said. He said they had to let the roof burn to get access to the fire.
