January 29, 2017 1:27 PM

Olympia resident injured in Interstate 82 crash

By Mai Hoang

Yakima Herald-Republic

ELLENSBURG

A 38-year-old Olympia woman was transported to KVH Hospital early Sunday after a rollover crash on Interstate 82.

Marsha K. Stewart was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado west on I-82 about 9 miles south of Ellensburg when she lost control of the vehicle about 6:20 a.m., the Washington State Patrol said. The vehicle veered right, hit the guardrail and rolled before coming to rest on the westbound shoulder.

A house supervisor at KVH Hospital said he did not have a record of Stewart being at the hospital.

State Patrol officials said Stewart was driving too fast and that they are seeking to charge her with speeding.

