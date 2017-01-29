Olympia resident injured in Interstate 82 crash

A 38-year-old Olympia woman was transported to KVH Hospital early Sunday after a rollover crash on Interstate 82.
Marsha K. Stewart was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado west on I-82 about 9 miles south of Ellensburg when she lost control of the vehicle about 6:20 a.m., the Washington State Patrol said. The vehicle veered right, hit the guardrail and rolled before coming to rest on the westbound shoulder.
A house supervisor at KVH Hospital said he did not have a record of Stewart being at the hospital.
State Patrol officials said Stewart was driving too fast and that they are seeking to charge her with speeding.
Comments