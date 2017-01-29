Shots fired during attempted burglary in Olympia

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted burglary in which the victim fired shots at his fleeing suspects.
About midnight Saturday, Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a burglary in the 1500 block of McKenzie Road Southwest, Sgt. Carla Carter said Sunday.
That’s where they found a man, who said two men had broken into his shop at that address. He saw them on his surveillance camera, then went to confront them, firing shots at the two men as they fled.
A K-9 also was used to track the suspects, but the track suddenly went cold, leading investigators to think the two men were dropped off in a vehicle and then picked up again, Sgt. Carter said.
However, be careful when firing a weapon at people running away from you.
Because the shop owner couldn’t articulate a danger to himself at that point, a deputy has recommended that a first-degree assault charge be considered by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The man was not arrested, Sgt. Carter said.
The burglary suspects also are still at large, she said.
