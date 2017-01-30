In case you missed it...

Two stories about windows being shot out in downtown Olympia cracked last week’s Top 5.
1. Two found dead on Johns Prairie Road near Shelton: The victims are Tara M. Abernathy, a 34-year-old Shelton resident, and Kenneth E. Koonrad, a 34-year-old Montesano resident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
2. Olympia motorcyclist held on for dear life in crazy crash: The crash occurred about 2:45 p.m. Jan. 16 on Interstate 5. Seth Dieckman, 35, had just merged onto the freeway at Trosper Road aboard his Suzuki Katana 600. The video shows an Acura zooming up from behind and passing by dangerously close.
3. ‘It was really scary, really sad,’ says Our Table co-owner about shots fired downtown: Just before 9 p.m. Friday, Holbein said a person in a white truck drove down Fourth Avenue and not only shot out two windows at Our Table, but also shot out a window at Dumpster Values. Dumpster Values is at Fourth Avenue and Franklin Street; Our Table is one block away at 406 Fourth Ave. E.
4. Man suspected of shooting out downtown Olympia windows arrested: Brandon Martin of Thurston County appeared before Thurston County Superior Court Judge Mary Sue Wilson on Thursday. The judge found probable cause for four charges: two counts of second-degree malicious mischief, one count of reckless endangerment, and one count of witness tampering.
5. Restaurant inspections for Jan. 25: “Flooring throughout kitchen is damaged down to and including the subfloor. Areas of wall are damaged, and there is crumbling sheet rock next to food work table. Door and handles of refrigerators and freezers are unclean.”
