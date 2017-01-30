Medication drop boxes safely dispose of a ton of drugs

More than a ton of expired and unused prescription drugs was collected by the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and partner agencies last year.
The Sheriff’s Office has been collecting medications for the past six years. The 2016 total was 1910 pounds from the Sheriff’s Office alone.
The Thurston County Health Department says on its website: Old medications should not be left in unsecured medicine cabinets, and are not safe to dump in the trash or down the drain. Accidental poisonings and intentional misuse of medications is a serious problem.
Directions for disposal include addresses of participating law enforcement agencies, and as a last resort, directions on how to safely dispose of medications in the trash.
Placing medicines in the trash or flushing them down the drain may seem like the easy answer, but medicine in unsecured trash bins can be stolen and wastewater treatment plants do not effectively remove these drugs from our environment. As a result, measurable amounts of drugs end up in Puget Sound, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Misused prescription drugs are now the illicit drug of choice among 12- and 13-year-olds. Three in five teens say prescription drugs are easy to get from parents’ medicine cabinets.
Those medications can be dropped off at the following locations:
▪ Thurston County Sheriff’s Office: 360-867-2664, 2000 Lakeridge Drive S.W. Building 3 in Olympia
▪ Tenino Police Department: 360-264-2626, 358 McClellan St. S. Tenino
▪ Lacey Police Department: 360-459-4333, 420 College Street SE, Lacey
▪ Tumwater Police Department: 360-754-4200, 555 Israel Road, Tumwater
▪ Rainier City Hall: 360- 446-2265, 102 Rochester Street W
▪ Yelm Police Department: 360-458-5701, Rainer 206 Mckenzie Ave. SE Yelm
