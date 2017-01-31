What’s Happening for Jan. 31

Feb. 1
Walk in Beauty: Aleticia Tijerina will present the principles held by Native Americans in the philosophy of “walking in beauty.” 10:15 a.m., Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. 360-586-6181, southsoundseniors.org.
Professionals in High Demand: Advanced Toastmasters club invites community members to an open house, 6 p.m. at Sandler Training, 8282 28th Court NE, Suite C, Lacey. Guests will learn what an advanced Toastmasters club can offer. This club focuses on speech evaluations. Information: Carolyn Cox at 360-413-0014.
Capital City Newcomers: Meeting and lunch, 11:30 a.m. at Indian Summer Country & Golf Club, 5900 Troon Lane, Olympia. Russ Mize, a Tumwater police officer for 15 years, and his canine partner, James, will demonstrate equipment, commands and techniques used to apprehend suspects. Call President Evelyn Hinken, 360-273-0844.
Feb. 4
A Slice of the Good Life: Benefit concert and auction for Pizza Klatch in support of LGBT youths with pianist/ singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright. 6 p.m., The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $25-$85. washingtoncenter.org, 360-753-8586.
Feb. 6
American Muslims: History, Culture and Politics: Professor Turan Kayaoglu will discuss how American Muslims have helped shape the country. 4-6 p.m., Lacey Timberland Regional Library, 500 College St. SE. 360-491-3860, trl.org.
Feb. 7
Quixote Village open house: Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the community’s founding. 4-7 p.m. at 3350 Mottman Road SW. Tours, treats, tiny speeches and live music. 360- 338-0451, raul.salazar@ quixotevillage.com.
Feb. 8
Travelogue: Moscow and Kazan, Russia: Evergreen State College students studied cultural and environmental issues under the auspices of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow. 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. 360-586-6181, SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Feb. 9
The Age of Active Wisdom: Questions related to active aging are crafted specific to the afternoon’s theme. 3 p.m., Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. 360-586-6181, SouthSoundSeniors.org.
The Stately Speakers Toastmasters Club: Noon at the DOT/DOC Building (Edna Lucille Goodrich Building), 7345 Linderson Way SW, Tumwater. Guest speaker Kyle Hall, club growth director for Toastmasters International District 32, will present on how leadership skills learned through Toastmasters can advance your career.
Thurston Climate Action Team: Rich Hoey, Olympia Public Works director will present Olympia’s Climate Action Plan, 7 p.m. at Traditions Fair Trade, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia.
Feb. 10
Bunco Night Fundraiser: Phil Harlan’s Homes 4 Hope Relay For Life Team will host a Bunco Night at Forrey’s Forza Coffee, 130 Marvin Road SE, Suite 130, Lacey. 6:30 p.m. $10 per person, supports the American Cancer Society. Reservations: 360-280-3439.
