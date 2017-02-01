What’s Happening for Feb. 1

Wednesday (Feb. 1)
Walk in Beauty: Aleticia Tijerina will present the principles held by Native Americans in the philosophy of “walking in beauty.” 10:15 a.m., Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. 360-586-6181, southsoundseniors.org.
The Professionals in High Demand: Advanced Toastmasters club invites community members to an open house, 6 p.m. at Sandler Training, 8282 28th Court NE, Suite C, Lacey. Guests will learn what an advanced Toastmasters club can offer. This club focuses on speech evaluations. Information: Carolyn Cox at 360-413-0014.
Capital City Newcomers: Meeting and lunch, 11:30 a.m. at Indian Summer Golf & Country Club, 5900 Troon Lane, Olympia. Russ Mize, a Tumwater police officer for 15 years, and his canine partner, James, will demonstrate equipment, commands and techniques used to apprehend suspects. Information: Evelyn Hinken, 360-273-0844.
Saturday
A Slice of the Good Life: Benefit concert and auction for Pizza Klatch in support of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youths with performer Rufus Wainwright. 6 p.m., The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $25-$85. washingtoncenter.org, 360-753-8586.
Monday
American Muslims: History, Culture and Politics: Professor Turan Kayaoglu will discuss how American Muslims have helped shape the country. 4-6 p.m., Lacey Timberland Regional Library, 500 College St. SE. 360-491-3860, trl.org.
Tuesday
Quixote Village open house: Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the community’s founding with tours, treats, tiny speeches and live music. 4-7 p.m. at 3350 Mottman Road SW. 360-338-0451 or email raul.salazar@quixotevillage.com.
Feb. 8
Travelogue: Moscow and Kazan, Russia: Students at The Evergreen State College review what they studied in cultural and environmental issues in Moscow. 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. 360-586-6181, southsoundseniors.org.
Feb. 9
The Age of Active Wisdom: Questions on active aging are crafted specific to the afternoon’s theme. 3 p.m., Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. 360-586-6181, southsoundseniors.org.
The Stately Speakers Toastmasters Club: Noon, at the Edna Lucille Goodrich Building, 7345 Linderson Way SW, Tumwater. The guest speaker — Kyle Hall, club growth director for Toastmasters International District 32 — will speak on how leadership skills learned through Toastmasters can help advance your career.
Thurston Climate Action Team: Rich Hoey, Olympia Public Works director, will present Olympia’s Climate Action Plan, 7 p.m. at Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia.
Feb. 10
Bunco Night Fundraiser: Phil Harlan’s Homes 4 Hope Relay For Life Team will host a Bunco Night at Forrey’s Forza Coffee, 130 Marvin Road SE, Suite 130, Lacey. 6:30 p.m. $10 per person, supports the American Cancer Society. Reservations: 360-280-3439.
