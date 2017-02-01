Restaurant inspections for Feb. 1

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Fifth Avenue Sandwich Shop
117 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia
Nov. 23: Routine check (10 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — All food in the three-door open-top cooler were between 46-51 degrees. Cold holding/storage must be 41 degrees or below.
Bobby Jayz
1115 Washington St. SE, building OB2, Olympia
Dec. 16: Routine check (5 red; 8 blue)
Comments: Red — No customer advisory regarding fried eggs. Blue — Dishwasher not reaching proper temperature during cycles after multiple tries. No temperature test strips for dishwasher. Self-serve plastic and metal flatware served flat with handles jumbled instead of handles up.
Rock Wood Fired Pizza
5400 Martin Way E, Lacey
Dec. 20: Routine check (15 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Thirteen employees have expired food-handler cards. Hand-wash sink is unavailable for use. Blue — Sanitizer solution in bucket was too weak.
Pizza Time
920 Hensley Drive NE, Olympia
Dec. 20: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Wendy’s
2427 Harrison Ave., Olympia
Dec. 19: Routine check (10 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Two employees had expired food-handler cards. Frosty mix in front frosty machine was 43-44 degrees.
AFC Sushi
Fred Meyer, 700 Sleater-Kinney Road SE, Lacey
Dec. 20: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Farm Boy Drive-In
3840 Maytown Rd. SW, Olympia
Dec. 19: Routine check (5 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Two employees had expired food-handler cards.
McDonald’s
2430 93rd Ave. SE, Tumwater
Dec. 19: Routine check (10 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Water temperature at hand-wash sink reaches only 68 degrees. Blue — Sanitizer in use at three-compartment sink was too strong.
Gringo Maniac
Mobile Unit, 93rd Avenue, Olympia
Dec. 19: Routine check (0 red; 10 blue)
Comments: Blue — Contact sanitizer was too strong. Roll of thawed hamburger stored above some cooked ground turkey.
Outback Steakhouse
2615 Capital Mall Drive SW, Olympia
Dec. 19: Routine check (15 red; 8 blue)
Comments: Red — Two employees had expired food-handler cards. Pasta and ribs in cook-line cooler were between 44 and 54 degrees. Blue — Ribs were thawing in a brine at 33-46 degrees. Thawing should occur under running water or in the walk-in cooler. Dishwasher in bar had no sanitizer.
IHOP
1520 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia
Dec. 18: Routine check (5 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Two employees were missing food-handler cards. Blue — Wiping cloth buckets had no sanitizer.
