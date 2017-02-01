Freezing rain forecast for Thurston County area late Thursday and early Friday

Freezing rain is in the forecast for South Sound late Thursday and early Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Those areas with the highest probability of seeing freezing rain are Thurston County, south Mason County, east Grays Harbor County and west Lewis County. The main impact will be icy or slippery roads, according to the National Weather Service.
Ice accumulations are expected to be light or less than a tenth of an inch.
Higher elevations could see snow.
The foothills west of Hood Canal and the Cascade foothills could see a couple of inches of snow above 500 feet late Thursday and early Friday.
