Lacey mom searches for daughter’s stolen ashes

An unknown burglar has stolen something priceless from a Lacey woman: her daughter’s ashes.
Jessica Heffner returned Wednesday afternoon to her home in the 6700 block of Alder Glen Drive Northeast and discovered several items missing such as electronics and medication. But the burglar also found the key to a safe where she kept baby Hope’s ashes.
Hope, an identical triplet, died 21 weeks into the pregnancy. Her sisters Addison and Sydney were born in Texas and are now 6 years old. Hope’s ashes — which were kept in a blue velvet bag marked with an XO — were all the Heffners had to remember their daughter.
“I didn’t get to hold her. I don’t have a blanket or a picture,” Heffner said. “I put the ashes in the safe thinking I was going to be protecting her from a fire.”
The Heffner family moved from Texas to Lacey about two years ago. Her husband, Corrie Heffner, is stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord with the U.S. Army.
“It’s hard enough when you lose a child,” she said, “but when you lose her again, it’s not fair.”
Heffner has reached out via Facebook in search of Hope’s ashes and asks anyone with any information to contact the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office at 360-754-3800. Case number is 17-579.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office confirmed there was no sign of forced entry at the residence and that entry could have been made through an unlocked door. There have been no leads so far.
Comments