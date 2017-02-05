What’s Happening for Feb. 5

Monday
American Muslims: History, Culture and Politics: Professor Turan Kayaoglu will discuss how American Muslims have helped shape the country. 4-6 p.m., Lacey Timberland Regional Library, 500 College St. SE. 360-491-3860, trl.org.
Tuesday
Quixote Village open house: Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the community’s founding with tours, treats, tiny speeches and live music. 4-7 p.m. at 3350 Mottman Road SW. 360-338-0451 or email raul.salazar@quixotevillage.com.
Wednesday
Travelogue: Moscow and Kazan, Russia: Students at The Evergreen State College review what they studied in cultural and environmental issues in Moscow. 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. 360-586-6181, southsoundseniors.org.
Thursday
The Age of Active Wisdom: Questions on active aging are crafted specific to the afternoon’s theme. 3 p.m., Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. 360-586-6181, southsoundseniors.org.
The Stately Speakers Toastmasters Club: Noon, at the Edna Lucille Goodrich Building, 7345 Linderson Way SW, Tumwater. The guest speaker — Kyle Hall, club growth director for Toastmasters International District 32 — will speak on how leadership skills learned through Toastmasters can help advance your career.
Thurston Climate Action Team: Rich Hoey, Olympia Public Works director, will present Olympia’s Climate Action Plan, 7 p.m. at Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia.
Feb. 10
Bunco Night Fundraiser: Phil Harlan’s Homes 4 Hope Relay For Life Team will host a Bunco Night at Forrey’s Forza Coffee, 130 Marvin Road SE, Suite 130, Lacey. 6:30 p.m. $10 per person, supports the American Cancer Society. Reservations: 360-280-3439.
Feb. 15
Sing and Dance with Caspar Babypants: The children’s entertainer performs 10:15-11 a.m. at Olympia Timberland Regional Library. 313 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia. Enter through the Adams Street entrance. Information: 360-352-0595.
Feb. 18
Sharing Teens and Elders Project: STEP is a multigeneration volunteer program where teenagers and older people bridge barriers to form friendships.11a.m., Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Information: 360-586-6181 or southsoundseniors.org.
Paper Airplane Flight School and Contest: The Olympic Flight Museum will host the event 1-3:30 p.m. Open to all ages, the event will focus on various types of folding and flying paper airplanes. Experts will be on hand to guide you on construction, first flight and advanced maneuvering. Admission for flight school participants is $7, which includes professional instruction, all construction materials and a snack. Spectator and general admission is $5. Children 6 and younger are free. Reservations are not required. The Olympic Flight Museum is located at the Olympia Regional Airport in Tumwater. Information: olympicflightmuseum.com or 360-705-3925.
Healing Anxiety: Meditation and Peace of Mind: Class will examine anxiety, what causes anxiousness and how to overcome the anxiety. No experience is needed. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center, 211 Legion Way SW, Olympia. Cost is $25. Information or to register: 360-754-7787 or meditateinolympia.org.
