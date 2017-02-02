Interviews set for Thurston County Treasurer hopefuls

The Thurston County Democrats will hold interviews on Saturday with five people who have applied to serve as Thurston County’s next Treasurer.
A new treasurer needs to be appointed because Thurston County Treasurer Shawn Myers, a Democrat, left the office in mid-January to become the assistant state treasurer under newly elected Republican Treasurer Duane Davidson.
“All (of the applicants) will go through the interview process with the Precinct Committee Officers,” Katie Nelson, chairwoman of the Thurston County Democrats, said about Saturday’s gathering. “I will release the names of the three selected candidates as soon as all of the applicants have been notified and I have made the announcement to the PCOs.”
Because county treasurer is a partisan position that has been held by a Democrat, the Board of County Commissioners will choose from the three finalists the party recommends. The appointee will serve until November’s election, when he or she will have to be elected to keep the seat.
Saturday’s interviews will not be open to the public.
“Under our laws, the process of determining the three names to submit to the commissioners is a party, not a public, process,” Nelson said.
The Board of County Commissioners is scheduled to interview the party’s three picks from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Feb. 17, according to county spokeswoman Meghan Porter. Those interviews will be done during a public meeting, she said.
After the interviews, the three commissioners, who all ran as political independents, will meet in executive session to deliberate.
“The intent is to have a vote after they come out of executive session,” Porter said. “...It is possible that it will all happen that afternoon.”
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments