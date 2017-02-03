Local

February 3, 2017

Washington Center now accepting arts scholarship applications

Staff report

The Washington Center for the Performing Arts is accepting applications for the 2017 Anacker Scholarship for the Arts.

First awarded in 2014, the scholarship goes to a Thurston County student who plans to study the arts.

Last year’s recipient, Heather Moore, is a Tumwater High School graduate who plays trumpet. She has been accepted to Central Washington University in Ellensburg and plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in music education.

Applicants need to have spent one academic year or longer as a resident of Thurston County, be graduating in 2017 from a Thurston County high school or home-school, and be enrolling in a course of study focused on the arts, intending to pursue a career in the arts.

To apply, visit washingtoncenter.org/creative-connections/scholarship.

