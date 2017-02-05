Owls Swoop in for library visit

Educational owls from For Heaven's Sake Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation in Rochester make a visit to the Tumwater Timberland Library.
Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

Politics & Government

Gov. Inslee on refugee order: "it is an insult and danger to all of the people of the state of Washington"

Gov. Jay Inslee talked about Washington state's decision to file a lawsuit against President Donald Trump, the federal department of homeland security and high ranking Trump administration officials during a press conference on Monday.The lawsuit is alleging that key provisions of President Trump's immigration executive order are unconstitutional. "It is an insult and danger to all of the people in the state of Washington," Inslee said.

Local

2017 Thurston County Homeless Census at Sea Mar Community Health Care Center

Staffing the information table at the Olympia warming center on Jan. 26th Sea Mar Community Health Care Centers’ Care Manager Kaylee Knowles (left) and Case Manager Amparo Medina-Perez work regularly with the area's homeless in their outreach capacity and were staffing the organization's information table at the downtown Olympia warming center Jan. 26th.

