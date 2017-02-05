Your 2017 Lakefair Queen: Margaret Doyle of Capital High School

Margaret Doyle of Capital High School is Lakefair queen for 2017 after she was selected by a panel of judges Saturday night at the Hotel RL in west Olympia, Lakefair President Karen Griggs said Sunday.
In addition to Doyle, the judges also selected her court: Elizabeth Hirotaka, Black Hills High School; Ava Brackenbury, Olympia High School; Jayla Simmons, North Thurston High School; and Malinda Lyon, Avanti High School.
Saturday’s show was an all-day affair, which finally concluded at 9 p.m. Saturday with the queen announcement, Griggs said.
In between, the contestants underwent a panel interview, individual interviews, gave a speech about their choice of cause to support and answered this question: What is your favorite memory of Lakefair?
Lakefair is an annual summer festival, including carnival and parade, that takes place on Capitol Lake in Olympia in July. This year’s theme is “Putting on the ritz.”
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
