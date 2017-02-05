Lacey City Councilman Jeff Gadman among finalists for Thurston County Treasurer

Lacey City Councilman Jeff Gadman, who also works in the Thurston County Assessor’s Office, is one of three finalists for the job of Thurston County Treasurer.
The others are Anne Chaudhry and Kevin Pestinger, according to Katie Nelson, chairwoman of the Thurston County Democrats. The finalists were announced late Saturday following interviews with five people.
A new treasurer needs to be appointed because Thurston County Treasurer Shawn Myers, a Democrat, left the office in mid-January to become the assistant state treasurer under newly elected Republican Treasurer Duane Davidson.
Because county treasurer is a partisan position that has been held by a Democrat, the Board of County Commissioners will choose from the three finalists the party recommends. The appointee will serve until November’s election, when he or she will have to be elected to keep the seat.
The Board of County Commissioners is scheduled to interview the party’s three picks from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Feb. 17, according to county spokeswoman Meghan Porter. Those interviews will be done during a public meeting, she said.
After the interviews, the three commissioners, who all ran as political independents, will meet in executive session to deliberate.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments