In case you missed it...

A former port commissioner losing his house to fire drove reader interest last week.
1. ‘I’m stunned,’ says former Port of Olympia Commissioner George Barner about Sunday fire: After a suspected burglar broke into the house earlier this month, it was destroyed by fire Sunday.
2. Tumwater dad accused of injuring 4-week-old: Tumwater police were called to a report of possible child abuse Saturday at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia after a 4-week-old was brought to the emergency room. The child was unconscious and not breathing. Hospital staff reported the baby had a fractured leg and blood on the brain.
3. Teen suspected of shooting at Lacey apartment: Deputy Prosecutor Scott Jackson said Thursday that Wylie already has pending firearms charges. In August, he was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, harassment with threats to kill, unlawful possession of a firearm, and criminal impersonation. Because of the charges and the nature of the new case, Jackson asked the judge to set a high bail.
4. 3 arrested in Thurston County incident involving a hatchet and wet blanket: The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people Tuesday night following an altercation involving a hatchet, a blanket that wouldn’t catch fire and some stolen food.
5. Washington is 1st state to sue Trump over immigration order: Ferguson was one of 16 state attorneys general who released a statement Sunday calling Trump's immigration action "un-American and unlawful."
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments