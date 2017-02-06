In case you missed it...

0:54 Just hop in your bright orange survival capsule if tsunami hits Washington Pause

0:46 Sunday snow gives the South Sound a real taste of winter

3:17 84 Lumber: Complete The Journey

1:10 Lacey considers sales tax bump to cover road repairs

2:20 Juvenile case handling changes lead to lower detention population

5:51 Outgoing First Thurston Bank CEO reflects on his career

1:56 Sparks fly at heated competition among top high school welders

2:15 Black Hills High School Theater and Music presents 'The Music Man'

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video