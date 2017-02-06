Outages, closures result of Sunday snow storm

The Super Bowl snow storm has closed schools and activities, made travel a mess and caused numerous reports of downed wires.
As of 6:45 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, Puget Sound Energy reported more than 71,500 outages. An outage map
shows scattered outages throughout Thurston County, mostly from downed wires, according to Thurston County dispatchers.
No serious crashes have been reported, but some drivers have lost traction and slid off the road.
A winter storm warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Monday. Olympia is forecast to have less than half an inch additional snow, but higher hills in Thurston County could get several more inches, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
Daytime highs are forecast to reach 39 degrees through Monday, and overnight lows will dip just below freezing. A chance of snow is forecast through Wednesday morning.
Whatever remains should disappear Wednesday night, when a very wet rain system is forecast, bringing 1-2 inches of rain to the Olympia area.
