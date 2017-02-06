Outages, closures result of Sunday snow storm

1:37 Lacey Museum Site Gets Visit From City Council Pause

0:46 Sunday snow gives the South Sound a real taste of winter

1:10 Lacey considers sales tax bump to cover road repairs

3:17 84 Lumber: Complete The Journey

2:46 Police use of deadly force discussion at Legislative Academy

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

5:51 Outgoing First Thurston Bank CEO reflects on his career

2:20 Juvenile case handling changes lead to lower detention population

0:54 Just hop in your bright orange survival capsule if tsunami hits Washington