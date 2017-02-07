What’s Happening for Feb. 7

Tuesday
Quixote Village open house: Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the community’s founding with tours, treats, tiny speeches and live music. 4-7 p.m. at 3350 Mottman Road SW. 360-338-0451, raul.salazar@quixotevillage.com.
Wednesday
Travelogue: Moscow and Kazan, Russia: Students at The Evergreen State College review cultural and environmental issues they studied in Moscow. 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. 360-586-6181, southsoundseniors.org.
Thursday
The Age of Active Wisdom: Questions on active aging are crafted specific to the afternoon’s theme. 3 p.m., Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. 360-586-6181, southsoundseniors.org.
The Stately Speakers Toastmasters Club: Noon, at the Edna Lucille Goodrich Building, 7345 Linderson Way SW, Tumwater. The guest speaker — Kyle Hall, club growth director for Toastmasters International District 32 — will speak on how leadership skills learned through Toastmasters can help advance an individual’s career.
Thurston Climate Action Team: Rich Hoey, Olympia Public Works director, will present Olympia’s Climate Action Plan, 7 p.m. at Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia.
Friday
Bunco Night Fundraiser: Phil Harlan’s Homes 4 Hope Relay For Life Team will host a Bunco Night at Forrey’s Forza Coffee, 130 Marvin Road SE, Suite 130, Lacey. 6:30 p.m. $10 per person, supports the American Cancer Society. Reservations: 360-280-3439.
Feb. 15
Sing and Dance with Caspar Babypants: The children’s entertainer performs 10:15-11 a.m. at Olympia Timberland Regional Library. 313 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia. Enter through the Adams Street entrance. Information: 360-352-0595.
Feb. 18
Sharing Teens and Elders Project: STEP is a multigeneration volunteer program in which teenagers and older people bridge barriers to form friendships. 11 a.m., Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. 360-586-6181, southsoundseniors.org.
Paper Airplane Flight School and Contest: The Olympic Flight Museum will host the event, 1-3:30 p.m. Children and adults can learn to fold and fly paper airplanes. Experts will guide you on construction, first flight and advanced maneuvering. $7 admission includes instruction, materials and a snack. Spectator and general admission is $5. Children 6 and younger are free. Reservations are not required. The Olympic Flight Museum is at the Olympia Regional Airport, Tumwater. olympicflightmuseum.com, 360-705-3925.
Healing Anxiety: Meditation and Peace of Mind: Class will examine anxiety, what causes anxiousness and how to overcome the anxiety. No experience needed. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center, 211 Legion Way SW, Olympia. $25. Information or to register: 360-754-7787, meditateinolympia.org.
