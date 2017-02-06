Thurston County road crews prepared for freeze to follow snow

The snow that covered the region starting Sunday finally stopped falling Monday afternoon and the thaw began, but freezing temperatures early Tuesday morning could cause problems.
“We have concerns for freezing overnight,” said Lucy Mills, road operations manager for Thurston County Public Works.
Temperatures are expected to dip to 28 in the hours before sunrise on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service office in Seattle, so roads could be icy for the morning commute. By Tuesday afternoon, however, it should be partly sunny with a high near 40. A slight chance of snow returns Tuesday afternoon, but rain is expected to return on Wednesday.
Mills said that plows had been out since the snow started Sunday and will continue to clear slush so that roadways can drain.
Five plows are scheduled to be out Monday night, and will begin sanding if the temperature drops, Mills said. The roads are expected to be too wet for salt brine to be effective.
The snowfall made up in weight what it lacked in inches, so crews also were clearing downed trees and encountering downed power lines.
“The damage is primarily to distribution lines,” Puget Sound Energy said in a news release. “This means that smaller numbers of customers are impacted by each outage, and it will slow restoration efforts as crews need to go from each job, assess the damage and make repairs.”
The PSE outage map still showed scattered small outages throughout South Sound late Monday afternoon.
Extra line-repair crews have been brought in from outside the area.
Mills said for the most part, drivers were managing to get around. She urged drivers to watch out for road crews and to give sanders room.
Jerre Redecker: 360-754-5422, @jredecker
