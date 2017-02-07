Local

February 7, 2017 2:51 AM

Weather updates, school closures and schedule changes for Tuesday, Feb. 7

Below is a list of school, meeting, business and service schedule changes that we’ve received as of for Tuesday, Feb. 7. Several school districts have not reported yet. If you know of a closure or other schedule change due to extreme weather, please email news@theolympian.com.

Grays Harbor & Pacific Counties:

Aberdeen School District:

Cosmopolis School District:

Elma School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool.

Hoquiam School District:

Mary M. Knight School District:

McCleary SD: 2 hours late, no morning preschool. Afternoon athletics TBD.

Montesano SD: 2 hours late

Oakville School District: 2 hours late.

Satsop School District: 2 hours late.

Willapa Valley School District:

Lewis County:

Adna School District: 2 hours late.

Boistfort School District: 2 hours late, no preschool. Buses on snow routes.

Centralia School District:

Chehalis School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool, buses on snow routes.

Elma School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool.

Evaline School District: 2 hours late

Morton School District: 2 hours late, buses on snow routes.

Napavine School District: 2 hours late, buses on snow routes.

Pe Ell School District:

Toledo School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool, buses on snow routes.

White Pass School District:

Winlock School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool, buses on snow routes.

Kitsap & Mason counties:

Grapeview: 2 hours late, no preschool.

Hood Canal: 2 hours late, no preschool or after school activities.

Mary M. Knight: 2 hours late.

North Mason: 2 hours late, no morning preschool, buses on snow routes.

Pioneer School District: 2 hours late, no morning kindergarten or preschool.

Shelton School District: 2 hours late, no morning kindergarten or preschool.

South Kitsap:

Southside School District: 2 hours late, no morning kindergarten or preschool.

Olympic College:

Pioneer School District:

Thurston County Schools:

Griffin School District:

North Thurston Public Schools: 2 hours late. No preschool, no out-of-district transportation.

Olympia School District:

Rainier School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool. Morning buses on snow routes.

Rochester School District:

Tenino School District:

Tumwater:

Yelm Community Schools:

Private Schools:

Community Christian Academy:

Evergreen Christian School: Olympia: 2 hours late. Preschool-5th grade will begin at 10:45am. 6th-8th grade will begin at 10:35am No Before School Care or Chess Club. No Woman's Bible Study.

Northwest Christian High School:

Olympia Waldorf School:

Pope John Paul II High School: 2 hours late. Blue Day classses.

St. Michael’s School:

Colleges & Universities:

Centralia College: Closed.

Grays Harbor College:

Saint Martin’s University: 2 hours late. There will be a delayed start on Tuesday. Lacey campus to start classes at 9:30 am, ELD/JBLM to start classes at 10 am.

South Puget Sound Community College:

The Evergreen State College:

Charter College Lacey:

Also:

Joint Base Lewis-McChord –

Skokomish Tribe: 1 hour late.

