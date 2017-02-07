Weather updates, school closures and schedule changes for Tuesday, Feb. 7

0:49 Super Sledding at Jim Brown Park Pause

2:20 Juvenile case handling changes lead to lower detention population

2:46 Police use of deadly force discussion at Legislative Academy

0:46 Sunday snow gives the South Sound a real taste of winter

2:32 Highlights: Skipper-Brown's double-double lifts Hawks to first-round bye

1:56 Sparks fly at heated competition among top high school welders

1:37 Lacey Museum Site Gets Visit From City Council

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?

2:20 Unionized workers picket at Providence St. Peter Hospital