Weather updates, school closures and schedule changes for Tuesday, Feb. 7

Below is a list of school, meeting, business and service schedule changes that we’ve received as of for Tuesday, Feb. 7. Several school districts have not reported yet. If you know of a closure or other schedule change due to extreme weather, please email news@theolympian.com.
Grays Harbor & Pacific Counties:
Elma School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool.
McCleary SD: 2 hours late, no morning preschool. Afternoon athletics TBD.
Montesano SD: 2 hours late
Oakville School District: 2 hours late.
Satsop School District: 2 hours late.
Lewis County:
Adna School District: 2 hours late.
Boistfort School District: 2 hours late, no preschool. Buses on snow routes.
Chehalis School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool, buses on snow routes.
Elma School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool.
Evaline School District: 2 hours late
Morton School District: 2 hours late, buses on snow routes.
Napavine School District: 2 hours late, buses on snow routes.
Toledo School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool, buses on snow routes.
Winlock School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool, buses on snow routes.
Kitsap & Mason counties:
Grapeview: 2 hours late, no preschool.
Hood Canal: 2 hours late, no preschool or after school activities.
Mary M. Knight: 2 hours late.
North Mason: 2 hours late, no morning preschool, buses on snow routes.
Pioneer School District: 2 hours late, no morning kindergarten or preschool.
Shelton School District: 2 hours late, no morning kindergarten or preschool.
Southside School District: 2 hours late, no morning kindergarten or preschool.
Thurston County Schools:
North Thurston Public Schools: 2 hours late. No preschool, no out-of-district transportation.
Rainier School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool. Morning buses on snow routes.
Private Schools:
Evergreen Christian School: Olympia: 2 hours late. Preschool-5th grade will begin at 10:45am. 6th-8th grade will begin at 10:35am No Before School Care or Chess Club. No Woman's Bible Study.
Pope John Paul II High School: 2 hours late. Blue Day classses.
Colleges & Universities:
Centralia College: Closed.
Saint Martin’s University: 2 hours late. There will be a delayed start on Tuesday. Lacey campus to start classes at 9:30 am, ELD/JBLM to start classes at 10 am.
Also:
Skokomish Tribe: 1 hour late.
