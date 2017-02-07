Power outage affects about 200 customers in Thurston County

About 200 Puget Sound Energy customers in Thurston County were without power early Tuesday morning, according to the utility.
Statewide, nearly 25,500 Puget Sound Energy customers were affected by power outages. The utility reported spotted outages throughout Thurston County on its outages map. The biggest affected areas were near Littlerock, Offutt Lake, South Bay and rural areas south of Yelm.
“Crews worked through the night, making steady progress restoring power to customers impacted by heavy snow, wind and ice,” Puget Sound Energy posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday morning. “However, access remains difficult in many areas, slowing restoration efforts. Crews will be out in full force today, working as fast and safely as they can to restore power.”
