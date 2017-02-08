Restaurant inspections for Feb. 8

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Additional restaurant inspections, as well as restaurant inspections for the previous six months can be found in our online database at tinyurl.com/TCHealthReports.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Mediterranean Breeze
2302 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia
Dec. 19: Routine check (25 red, 5 blue)
Comments: Red — One hand-wash sink was out of paper towels. Raw chicken and beef were stored in merchandiser cooler over scallops and shrimp. Raw meats must never be stored above produce or other foods. Dolmas were in three-door prep table at 45-47 degrees. All cold holding/storage must be 41 degrees or below. Blue — Sherwin-Williams buckets are not appropriate for food storage.
Burger King
902 Yelm Ave. E., Yelm
Dec. 16: Routine check (10 red, 7 blue)
Comments: Red — Kitchen hand-wash sink did not have paper towels or soap. Blue — All monitoring thermometers for refrigerators are inaccurate, in disrepair or difficult to read. Walk-in refrigerator door upper gasket is split and loose.
The Lucky Lunchbox Express
3000 Pacific Ave., Olympia
Dec. 21: Routine check (0 red, 0 blue)
Ramirez Mexican Store
5105 Capitol Blvd., Tumwater
Dec. 21: Routine check (10 red, 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Sliced tomatoes in container on ice in top of work table were at temperatures between 41 and 50 degrees. All cold holding/storage must be 41 degrees or below. Various packaged potentially hazardous foods, such as sour cream, salsas and beans, must have labels stating item and place of origin.
IHOP
3519 Martin Way, Olympia
Dec. 20: Routine check (0 red, 0 blue)
Hilton Garden Inn
2101 Henderson Park Lane SE, Olympia
Dec. 30: Routine check (10 red, 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Self-serve cream cheese packets say “keep refrigerated,” but are 53 degrees. These need to be kept in a cooler and at 41 degrees or below.
Dome Deli
416 Sid Snyder Ave. SW, Olympia
Dec. 28: Routine check (10 red, 0 blue)
Comments: Red — The open-top two-door cooler is 44 degrees in the top and the bottom. This is a repeat violation. Only one employee working had a valid food-handler card.
Plaza Jalisco
5212 Capitol Blvd. S., Olympia
Dec. 22: Routine check (30 red, 6 blue)
Comments: Red — Two one-gallon inserts of shredded chicken stored at food depth of 4 inches. Foods must cool in depth of two inches or less. Walk-in cooler operating and holding foods at 44 degrees. Cold holding/storage must maintain temperature of 41 degrees or below. Blue — Grime and debris on doors and handles of refrigerators. Long-handle steel paddle stored in hand-sink of food mixing prep area. Do not store utensils in hand-wash sinks.
Burger King
5252 Capitol Blvd. S., Tumwater
Dec. 22: Routine check (5 red, 2 blue)
Comments: Red — One employee had expired food-handler card. Blue — Walk-off mats need to be provided for back kitchen door and front kitchen door to minimize airborne debris entering kitchen during construction.
City Picnics
1111 Washington St. SE, Olympia
Dec. 23: Routine check (5 red, 0 blue)
Comments: Red — In grill area, there is no “consumer advisory.” Needed because you serve eggs to order and can be ordered runny.
