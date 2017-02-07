Thurston County says property tax bills will be mailed this week

Thurston County’s property tax notices for 2017 will go out in the mail on Friday, according to a news release from the Treasurer’s Office.
Payments can be made through the Thurston County Treasurer’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/treasurer/ or dropped off at the Treasurer’s Office or parking lot drop box at 2000 Lakeridge Dr. SW, Building One, Olympia.
Penalties and interest will be charged for late payments. There is no additional charge to pay online by electronic check, but there’s a 2.35 percent fee for major credit cards, and a $3.95 flat fee for VISA debit cards.
The deadline to pay first-half property taxes April 30. However, since that falls on a Sunday, payments will be accepted as on-time through May 1, interim treasurer Steve Larson told The Olympian.
“By state law you get to the following Monday to pay without penalty,” he said.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
