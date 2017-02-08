Deaths for Feb. 8

Crass, Pearl M., 86, Montesano, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at Grays Harbor Community Hospital, Aberdeen. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Crump, Barbara A., 80, Elma, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Dunn, Ray Joe, 82, Hoodsport, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Gaston, Sharon A., 68, Hoquiam, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Smith, Eveline Georgine, 93, Olympia, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Smith, Judith Lynn, 72, Bremerton, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at Harrison Medical Center, Bremerton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Thompson, Jesse W., 91, Mukilteo, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at Harbour Pointe Senior Living, Mukilteo. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Winkelman, James E., 86, Olympia, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
