What’s Happening for Feb. 8

Wednesday
Travelogue: Moscow and Kazan, Russia: Students at The Evergreen State College review cultural and environmental issues they studied in Moscow. 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. 360-586-6181, southsoundseniors.org.
NOW for Coffee or Tea: Join Thurston County NOW (National Organization for Women) for a casual evening of coffee, tea, refreshments and a chance to talk about issues facing women and their families. 5-7 p.m. at the Olympia Downtown Library, 313 Eighth Ave SE. Information: lryh@hotmail.com or 943-1881
Sierra Club South Sound meeting: Agenda includes upcoming movie and climate convention review, Puget Sound updates, legislative team updates, retreat report, treasurer and committee reports, at Mekong Restaurant, 125 Columbia St NW, Olympia. Order food at 5:30 p.m. for meeting at 6 p.m. For details see http://www.sierraclub.org/washington/south-sound-group
Thursday
The Age of Active Wisdom: Questions on active aging are crafted specific to the afternoon’s theme. 3 p.m., Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. 360-586-6181, southsoundseniors.org.
The Stately Speakers Toastmasters Club: Noon, at the Edna Lucille Goodrich Building, 7345 Linderson Way SW, Tumwater. The guest speaker — Kyle Hall, club growth director for Toastmasters International District 32 — will speak on how leadership skills learned through Toastmasters can help advance an individual’s career.
Thurston Climate Action Team: Rich Hoey, Olympia Public Works director, will present Olympia’s Climate Action Plan, 7 p.m. at Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia.
Friday
Bunco Night Fundraiser: Phil Harlan’s Homes 4 Hope Relay For Life Team will host a Bunco Night at Forrey’s Forza Coffee, 130 Marvin Road SE, Suite 130, Lacey. 6:30 p.m. $10 per person, supports the American Cancer Society. Reservations: 360-280-3439.
Feb. 15
Sing and Dance with Caspar Babypants: The children’s entertainer performs 10:15-11 a.m. at Olympia Timberland Regional Library. 313 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia. Enter through the Adams Street entrance. Information: 360-352-0595.
Feb. 18
Sharing Teens and Elders Project: STEP is a multigeneration volunteer program in which teenagers and older people bridge barriers to form friendships. 11 a.m., Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. 360-586-6181, southsoundseniors.org.
Paper Airplane Flight School and Contest: The Olympic Flight Museum will host the event, 1-3:30 p.m. Children and adults can learn to fold and fly paper airplanes. Experts will guide you on construction, first flight and advanced maneuvering. $7 admission includes instruction, materials and a snack. Spectator and general admission is $5. Children 6 and younger are free. Reservations are not required. The Olympic Flight Museum is at the Olympia Regional Airport, Tumwater. olympicflightmuseum.com, 360-705-3925.
Healing Anxiety: Meditation and Peace of Mind: Class will examine anxiety, what causes anxiousness and how to overcome the anxiety. No experience needed. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center, 211 Legion Way SW, Olympia. $25. Information or to register: 360-754-7787, meditateinolympia.org.
