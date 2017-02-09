What’s Happening for Feb. 9

1:19 'We are singing for our lives'- Olympia faith leaders hold vigil to support immigrants, refugees Pause

2:20 Juvenile case handling changes lead to lower detention population

0:50 Protesters want Miami-Dade to defy Trump on immigration order

5:51 Outgoing First Thurston Bank CEO reflects on his career

2:10 Highlights: Black Hills clinches back-to-back undefeated 2A EvCo titles with win over W.F. West

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide

3:29 Policing the fashion from Trump's inauguration day

2:38 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar discusses 77-66 loss at No. 7 Arizona

1:31 84 Lumber: The Journey Begins