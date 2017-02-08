Weather updates, school and schedule changes for Wednesday, Feb. 8

Below is a list of school, meeting, business and service schedule changes that we’ve received as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. Several school districts have not reported yet. If you know of a closure or other schedule change due to extreme weather, please email news@theolympian.com.
Lewis County:
Morton School District: Morning and afternoon buses on snow routes.
Kitsap & Mason counties:
South Kitsap: Marcus Whitman, Mullenix Ridge, and Explorer Academy are closed due to power outages. All other schools are on a normal late-start Wednesdayschedule.
Thurston County Schools:
Yelm Community Schools: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation.
Colleges & Universities:
Olympic College: 2 Hours Late. All Campuses
Also:
South Sound YMCA-Child Care Services: 2 Hours Late. Yelm Y Care.
Comments