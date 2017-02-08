Local

Weather updates, school and schedule changes for Wednesday, Feb. 8

Below is a list of school, meeting, business and service schedule changes that we’ve received as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. Several school districts have not reported yet. If you know of a closure or other schedule change due to extreme weather, please email news@theolympian.com.

Lewis County:

Morton School District: Morning and afternoon buses on snow routes.

Kitsap & Mason counties:

South Kitsap: Marcus Whitman, Mullenix Ridge, and Explorer Academy are closed due to power outages. All other schools are on a normal late-start Wednesdayschedule.

Thurston County Schools:

Yelm Community Schools: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation.

Colleges & Universities:

Olympic College: 2 Hours Late. All Campuses

Also:

South Sound YMCA-Child Care Services: 2 Hours Late. Yelm Y Care.

