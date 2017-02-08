Woman, 68, triggers three-car wreck after crashing into jersey barrier on US 12 near Montesano

A 68-year-old Elma woman triggered a three-car crash and blocked traffic for about an hour after she crashed into a jersey barrier on the Devonshire overpass, according to a Washington State Patrol incident report.
The woman and a 73-year-old man driving another vehicle were injured and taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital. The other drivers and passengers were not injured.
About 3 p.m. Monday, the 68-year-old woman was driving a 2000 Kia Sportage on US 12, near Montesano, when she apparently lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the jersey barrier.
Another driver came along, saw the crash and stopped in lane two. He then moved into lane one, behind the woman’s car. Two more vehicles came along in lane one but couldn’t stop in time and crashed into the first, second and third vehicles.
