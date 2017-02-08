Report: 3 flown to Harborview in Seattle after house fire in Centralia

An overnight house fire in Centralia sent five people to the hospital Wednesday morning, including three who were flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Lewis County Sirens reports that fire destroyed a residence in the 400 block of South Oak Street about 12:45 a.m.
The five occupants were transported to Providence Centralia Hospital, then three of them transferred to Harborview. Airlifted were a man, a woman and a 17-year-old boy. The remaining two are children believed to be younger than 10.
A residence to the north was also occupied by a family of five, but both families got out prior to the arrival of firefighters.
