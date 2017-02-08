Local

February 8, 2017 4:49 PM

Fire destroys Madsen Roofing Co. in Lacey

By Tammy McGee

tmcgee@theolympian.com

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

An overnight blaze destroyed a roofing business in the 8600 block of Martin Way East.

Lacey Fire District 3, along with Olympia and East Olympia fire units, were dispatched to the fire about 3 a.m. Wednesday after a passerby saw smoke coming from the building, Lacey Battalion Chief Pat Harn said.

Because the site has a lot of flammable materials, such as roofing glue and other roofing products, Harn said they asked for assistance from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, which brought in a “crash truck” filled with foam and water to extinguish large fires.

Harn estimated the size of the building at 15,000 square feet. It did not have a sprinkler system or fire alarms, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was injured, Harn said.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Madsen Roofing Co. heavily damaged by fire

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos