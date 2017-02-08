Fire destroys Madsen Roofing Co. in Lacey

An overnight blaze destroyed a roofing business in the 8600 block of Martin Way East.
Lacey Fire District 3, along with Olympia and East Olympia fire units, were dispatched to the fire about 3 a.m. Wednesday after a passerby saw smoke coming from the building, Lacey Battalion Chief Pat Harn said.
Because the site has a lot of flammable materials, such as roofing glue and other roofing products, Harn said they asked for assistance from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, which brought in a “crash truck” filled with foam and water to extinguish large fires.
Harn estimated the size of the building at 15,000 square feet. It did not have a sprinkler system or fire alarms, he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was injured, Harn said.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments