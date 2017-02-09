Flood warning issued for Deschutes River; expect flooding on Thurston County roads, farms

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning Thursday for the Deschutes River near Rainier in Thurston County.
The water level had reached 9 feet at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, and the flood stage is 11 feet, according to the weather service. The river is expected to rise above the flood stage at 2 p.m. Thursday and crest at 12.3 feet by 10 p.m. Thursday.
Minor flooding has been predicted downstream at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course and in several residential areas including Cougar Mountain and Driftwood Valley, according to the weather service. Several roads and farms will likely become flooded.
The flooding has been attributed to heavy rainfall, and the river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday. The weather service reports that most flood-related deaths in Washington are attributed to driving vehicles through flooded areas.
More information will be reported when available.
