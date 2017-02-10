What’s Happening for Feb. 10

Friday
Bunco Night Fundraiser: Phil Harlan’s Homes 4 Hope Relay For Life Team will host a Bunco Night at Forrey’s Forza Coffee, 130 Marvin Road SE, Suite 130, Lacey. 6:30 p.m. $10 per person, supports American Cancer Society. Reservations: 360-280-3439.
Feb. 15
Sing and Dance with Caspar Babypants: The children’s entertainer performs 10:15-11 a.m. at Olympia Timberland Regional Library. 313 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia. Enter on Adams Street. Information: 360-352-0595.
Jonathan White reading: The author of “Tides: The Science and Spirit of the Ocean” will speak and sign books at 7 p.m. at South Sound Estuary Association, 309 State Ave. E., Olympia.
Feb. 16
Farming Presentation for Young Adults: Local farmers talk about why they continue to farm, how they came to farming, and what they do to stay successful and profitable. Livestock projects will be represented, 6-8:30 p.m. at Western Farm Supply, 139 Stage St. N., Tenino. RSVP to: Nora White, nwhite@thurston.wa.us.
Olympia World Affairs Council: “Vladimir Putin’s Plan to Make Russia Great Again,” presented by Thomas Rainey, The Evergreen State College. 7:30 p.m. at Thurston Economic Development Council, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. Free. Information: 360-866-1652.
Giving You the Business: The Schmidt House presents a preview of a long-term local history project dealing with the history of Tumwater businesses since 1845. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. on a first come, first seated basis, and doors close when the house reaches capacity. Donations accepted. Talks are recorded and shown on TCTV, Comcast channel 26.
Feb. 18
Sharing Teens and Elders Project: STEP is a multigeneration volunteer program in which teenagers and older people bridge barriers to form friendships. 11 a.m., Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. 360-586-6181, southsoundseniors.org.
Paper Airplane Flight School and Contest: The Olympic Flight Museum will host the event, 1-3:30 p.m. Children and adults can learn to fold and fly paper airplanes. Experts will guide construction, first flight and advanced maneuvering. $7 admission includes instruction, materials and a snack. Spectator and general admission is $5. Children 6 and younger free. Reservations are not required. The Olympic Flight Museum is at the Olympia Regional Airport, Tumwater. olympicflightmuseum.com, 360-705-3925.
Healing Anxiety: Meditation and Peace of Mind: Class will examine anxiety, what causes anxiousness and how to overcome it. No experience needed. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center, 211 Legion Way SW, Olympia. $25. Information or to register: 360-754-7787, meditateinolympia.org.
Feb. 22
Thurston County League of Women Voters: Topic will be the Hidden Impacts of Poverty, 6:30 p.m. in Room A at the Olympia Community Center, 222 Columbia St. NW.
Feb. 23
New Year “Newtrition”: A look at a holistic approach to nutrition, 12:30 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. Presented by Dawna Linderman. southsoundseniors.org, 360-407-3967.
Coexistence: A Wolf Panel: Speakers examine the complexities of wolf recovery, 6-8 p.m. in Lecture Hall 1, Purce Hall at The Evergreen State College, 2700 Evergreen Parkway NW, Olympia. Free with student ID, $3 in advance at the Greener Bookstore, $5 at the door. Information: evergreenpaws.wixsite.com/paws or greenerpaws@gmail.com.
Comments