3 people die in Lewis County fire

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reports that three people died in a house fire Thursday in the Glenoma area.
Fire personnel responded to a call at about 3:23 a.m. in the 100 block of Frost Creek Road, located in the eastern part of the county off Highway 12.
The identities of the house’s three deceased occupants have not been released. Detectives are investigating the cause of the fire and the deaths, according to the sheriff’s office.
“This is a tragic situation, and we are working diligently with our public safety partners to find answers for the family and our community,” Sheriff Rob Snaza said in a statement online.
