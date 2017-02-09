Gull deaths remain a mystery, but cause probably not harmful to humans

Despite a battery of tests, there’s been little progress in discovering the cause of a January gull die-off in Tacoma.
Whatever killed or sickened as many as 50 gulls hasn’t been found, but it mostly likely poses no risk to human health, the Department of Fish and Wildlife said Thursday.
Wildlife said more tests are underway.
“Based on what we know so far, water pollution or contamination is highly unlikely and there is little or no risk to human health,” Dr. Katie Haman said in a statement Thursday.
Haman, a Fish and Wildlife veterinarian, is part of the team investigating the incident.
The gulls, some dead and others in a state of paralysis from the neck down, were first noticed by Port of Tacoma workers Jan. 22.
During the ensuing days, others were discovered around Commencement Bay and as far north as Kent.
All of the victims were glaucous-winged gulls or glaucous-winged/western gull hybrids, according to Fish and Wildlife.
The last sick or dead birds were reported on Feb. 5.
Some of the sick gulls were taken to wildlife rehabilitation centers in the Puget Sound area. Out of those, 20 are alive and improving.
Initial lab results have ruled out avian influenza virus and avian cholera, Wildlife said.
While lead poisoning was also eliminated, testing for other heavy metals is ongoing.
Marine algal toxins — such as the well known paralytic shellfish poisoning — are also unlikely because only gulls were affected. However, testing for those poisons continues.
All final lab results, including testing for viruses and botulism toxin, are expected later in February.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
