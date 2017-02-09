Pierce College student from Yemen faces uncertain future

0:51 Permanent restroom approved for Artesian Commons.mp4 Pause

1:21 Owls Swoop in for library visit

0:50 Former County and Port Commissioner's home destroyed in Sunday fire

2:20 Juvenile case handling changes lead to lower detention population

3:27 Highlights: Hamilton dishes, Matthews dunks in Wilson's 69-62 win over North Thurston

2:49 Aretha Franklin performs at the inauguration of President Obama

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

2:46 Police use of deadly force discussion at Legislative Academy

2:11 Highlights: Capital cruises to first-round district playoff win over Lakes