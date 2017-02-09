Capitol Lake may flood Friday morning in downtown Olympia

State and city crews are preparing sandbags for possible flooding Friday morning at Capitol Lake in downtown Olympia.
The Department of Enterprise Services issued a warning of potential flooding between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. near the state-owned lake, including Heritage Park. The lake is located at the mouth of the Deschutes River, which received its own flood warning Thursday from the National Weather Service.
Flooding at Capitol Lake could affect traffic on Adams and Columbia streets as well as Thurston, B, Fourth and Seventh avenues in downtown Olympia, according to the department.
The department uses a flood monitoring tool called a tide lock to predict potential flooding and reduce lake levels if necessary. The flood elevation for the lake is 11.5 feet.
High tide levels for Budd Inlet are expected to approach 15.4 feet at 5:29 a.m. Friday and could reach 15.6 feet by 6:10 a.m. Saturday, according to the NOAA’s tide predictions.
