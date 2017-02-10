How will Lacey city manager be reviewed? Verbally

Lacey City Council, following Thursday’s council meeting, decided in a work session that they will stick with an “interrogative process” to conduct the performance review of City Manager Scott Spence.
The council at one time hired a consultant and drafted a questionnaire for the performance review, but council members quickly shot down that idea on Thursday.
“No one is in a better position to evaluate the city manager then the seven of us,” said Councilman Lenny Greenstein. “He deals with us on a daily basis. I see no reason to bring in an outside source.”
“The process has served us well and we should continue that,” Councilman Jeff Gadman said, adding “don’t waste money,” a reference to money previously spent on a consultant.
They also passed on the idea of an evaluation form.
Lacey City Council has shown that they value continuity. Before Spence was named city manager in 2011, the former manager, Greg Cuoio, held the job for 24 years.
Spence didn’t get a raise last year, but the council did adjust his health care plan so that it was in line with other city employees who are not represented by a union. Spence earns $149,940 a year. His last raise was in early 2015.
Spence has received high praise from council members. During last year’s review process, Councilman Greenstein said that Spence had done a good job taking over from Cuoio.
“He’s on point and keeps on top of everything,” he said.
This year’s review process, like last year’s, likely will take place during executive sessions.
Spence joined the city in 1999 as the director of public affairs. He later worked as assistant city manager before getting the top job.
