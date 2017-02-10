Some Washington passes to reopen Friday

Some of Washington’s mountain passes will reopen Friday following closures due to heavy snow and avalanche risk.
Westbound Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass was closed overnight. The Washington State Department of Transportation announced Friday morning that the road would likely be open by noon. Eastbound lanes reopened early this morning.
State officials hope that state Route 12 over White Pass will also reopen sometime Friday — but there is no estimated time yet. WSDOT announced via Twitter that they would likely have a time estimate by noon.
There is no time estimate for when state Route 2 over Stevens Pass will reopen, according to WSDOT. Conditions are still rough on the highway.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
Comments