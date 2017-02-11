Deaths for Feb. 11

Bates, Joyce Lee, 79, Centralia, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Providence Centralia Hospital. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Frazier, Lannes Lee, 92, Lacey, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Getchman, Carol Edith, 80, Olympia, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Grover, James N., 79, Lacey, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Reynolds, Lois Marie, 83, Tumwater, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Russell, Stephen Dickinson, 75, Lacey, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at Roo-Lan Healthcare Center, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Zimmerman, Eric James, 62, Bremerton, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at Harrison Medical Center, Bremerton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
