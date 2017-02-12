What’s Happening for Feb. 12

Wednesday
Sing and Dance with Caspar Babypants: The children’s entertainer performs 10:15-11 a.m. at Olympia Timberland Regional Library. 313 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia. Enter through the Adams Street entrance. Information: 360-352-0595.
Jonathan White reading: The author of “Tides: The Science and Spirit of the Ocean” will speak and sign books at 7 p.m. at South Sound Estuary Association, 309 State Avenue E., Olympia.
Thursday
Farming Presentation for Young Adults: Local farmers talk about why they continue to farm, how they came to farming, and what they do to stay successful and profitable. A wide variety of livestock projects will be represented, 6-8:30 p.m. at Western Farm Supply, 139 Stage St. N., Tenino. RSVP to: Nora White, nwhite@thurston.wa.us
Olympia World Affairs Council: “Vladimir Putin’s Plan to Make Russia Great Again,” presented by Thomas Rainey, The Evergreen State College, will begin at 7:30 p.m., at Thurston Economic Development Council, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. The program is free. Information: 360-866-1652.
Giving You the Business: The Schmidt House presents a preview of a long-term local history project dealing with the history of Tumwater businesses since 1845. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. on a first-come, first-seated basis, and the doors close when the house reaches capacity. Donations accepted. Talks are recorded and shown on TCTV, Comcast channel 26.
Feb. 18
Sharing Teens and Elders Project: STEP is a multigeneration volunteer program in which teenagers and older people bridge barriers to form friendships. 11 a.m., Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. 360-586-6181, southsoundseniors.org.
Paper Airplane Flight School and Contest: The Olympic Flight Museum will host the event, 1-3:30 p.m. Children and adults can learn to fold and fly paper airplanes. Experts will guide you on construction, first flight and advanced maneuvering. $7 admission includes instruction, materials and a snack. Spectator and general admission is $5. Children 6 and younger are free. Reservations are not required. The Olympic Flight Museum is at the Olympia Regional Airport, Tumwater. olympicflightmuseum.com, 360-705-3925.
Healing Anxiety: Meditation and Peace of Mind: Class will examine anxiety, what causes anxiousness and how to overcome the anxiety. No experience needed. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center, 211 Legion Way SW, Olympia. $25. Information or to register: 360-754-7787, meditateinolympia.org.
Feb. 22
Thurston County League of Women Voters: Topic will be “Hidden Impacts of Poverty,” 6:30 p.m. in Room A at the Olympia Community Center, 222 Columbia St. NW.
Feb. 23
New Year “Newtrition”: A look at a holistic approach to nutrition, 12:30 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. Presented by Dawna Linderman. Information: southsoundseniors.org or 360-407-3967.
Co-existence: A Wolf Panel: Speakers examine the complexities of wolf recovery, 6-8 p.m. in Lecture Hall 1, Purce Hall at The Evergreen State College, 2700 Evergreen Parkway NW, Olympia. Free with student ID, $3 advance at the Greener Bookstore, $5 at the door. Information: evergreenpaws.wixsite.com/paws or greenerpaws@gmail.com.
