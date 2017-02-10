Landslides shut Amtrak down between Everett and Portland

Amtrak is shut down between Everett and Portland after landslides along the route.
BNSF Railway, which own the tracks, placed a 48-hour moratorium on the stretch. That suspends all rail traffic until Saturday (Feb. 11).
Alternate transportation will be provided for Amtrak Cascades service between Seattle and Everett.
No alternate transportation was offered between Seattle and Portland, Amtrak said.
The Empire Builder and the Coast Starlight trains were affected. No alternate transportation is being offered for those.
Scheduled rail operations continued south of Portland to Eugene, and north of Everett to Vancouver, British Columbia.
