Landslides shut Amtrak down between Everett and Portland

2:20 Juvenile case handling changes lead to lower detention population Pause

5:51 Outgoing First Thurston Bank CEO reflects on his career

2:15 Black Hills High School Theater and Music presents 'The Music Man'

3:27 Highlights: Hamilton dishes, Matthews dunks in Wilson's 69-62 win over North Thurston

0:54 Hiking Green Mountain near Bremerton

1:56 Sparks fly at heated competition among top high school welders

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

3:24 Macklemore and Ryan Lewis bring hip hop to O-Town

2:32 Melania Trump's focus as First Lady is to end cyberbullying