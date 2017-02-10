911 outage affecting certain Comcast customers in 16 counties

A 911 outage affecting Comcast voice over internet protocol customers in 16 Western Washington counties was discovered Friday, according to the state Emergency Management Division.
The outage happened just after 3 p.m.
Affected counties include Pierce, King, Thurston, Clark, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason, Pacific, Skagit, Spokane, Stevens and Whatcom.
It’s unclear what caused the outage.
Only VoIP customers who use internet-based calling are affected. Landlines and cellular phones do not appear to be impacted.
Here’s a list of Washington State public safety numbers in case emergency services are needed by Comcast customers.
Officials asked people not to call 911 to see if it works.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
