Thurston County gardeners have guide to safe products

Gardeners in Thurston County have a new resource to find the safest products.
The county has launched the Grow Smart, Grow Safe website to help people choose lawn and garden products that are safer for people, pets and the environment, according to a news release.
The website growsmartgrowsafe.org is a guide to outdoor lawn and garden products in Washington state. It allows consumers to see how lawn and garden products are ranked by known hazards and risk factors. Each product is rated low, medium or high hazard.
The site also offers tips and information on natural yard care and gardening.
The project was funded in part by a grant from the state Department of Ecology and from local solid waste tipping fees.
For information about the Thurston County Environmental Health Integrated Pest Management program, visit co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehipm/index.html
