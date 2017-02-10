Dispute Resolution Center seeks Peacemaker Award nominees

The Dispute Resolution Center board of directors is accepting nominations for the 2017 Evan Ferber Peacemaker Leadership Award.
Established in 2010 in honor of its founding executive director, the award annually recognizes an individual or individuals who have provided extraordinary leadership in promoting dispute resolution or service in South Sound.
The deadline for submitting nominations is March 3. The award will be presented at The Toast, the center’s annual fundraiser, on April 23.
Nomination forms can be found at http://www.mediatethurston.org/uploads/5/7/3/0/57304137/efpla_nomination_form_2017.pdf. Completed forms should be submitted to Dispute Resolution Center, Attn: Joe Sanders, P.O. Box 6184, Olympia, WA 98507 or e-mail to jsanders@mediatethurston.org.
