Students study threat from invasive New Zealand Mudsnails

The Lacey Fire Dept., assisted by several other regional agencies including the JBLM Fire Dept., battled a fully involved structure fire early Wednesday morning at the Madsen Roofing Co. between Marvin Road and Hoh Street.
Panza board member Jill Severn answers questions during a cottage tour as Quixote Village celebrated its 10th anniversary Tuesday, Feb. 7. Evolving from a transitory tent camp for homeless adults at its inception the village has grown into a community of 30 small cabins, community building and garden. Moving into its permanent location in 2013 it is overseen by the non-profit organization Panza.
Juvenile court administrator Mike Fenton and detention supervisor Chris Marx give a Feb tour of Thurston County's Juvenile Detention Facility in Tumwater. The facility has seen massive population decreases in recent years due to changes in how juvenile cases are handled.
Although vaccines have nearly eliminated this once common childhood disease in the U.S., mumps is still a concern throughout much of the undeveloped world, and has had several recent outbreaks stateside. Carrie Bohenick, MD, a pediatrician at Akron Children's Hospital Pediatrics, discusses the painful swelling of glands and other more serious symptoms of this viral infection.
Gov. Jay Inslee talked about Washington state's decision to file a lawsuit against President Donald Trump, the federal department of homeland security and high ranking Trump administration officials during a press conference on Monday.The lawsuit is alleging that key provisions of President Trump's immigration executive order are unconstitutional. "It is an insult and danger to all of the people in the state of Washington," Inslee said.