Students study threat from invasive New Zealand Mudsnails

Young scientist from Salish Middle School in Lacey explore the impact of invasive New Zealand Mudsnails in Capital Lake
Madsen Roofing Co. heavily damaged by fire

The Lacey Fire Dept., assisted by several other regional agencies including the JBLM Fire Dept., battled a fully involved structure fire early Wednesday morning at the Madsen Roofing Co. between Marvin Road and Hoh Street.

Quixote Village celebrates 10 years as a community

Panza board member Jill Severn answers questions during a cottage tour as Quixote Village celebrated its 10th anniversary Tuesday, Feb. 7. Evolving from a transitory tent camp for homeless adults at its inception the village has grown into a community of 30 small cabins, community building and garden. Moving into its permanent location in 2013 it is overseen by the non-profit organization Panza.

What is mumps and how does it spread?

Although vaccines have nearly eliminated this once common childhood disease in the U.S., mumps is still a concern throughout much of the undeveloped world, and has had several recent outbreaks stateside. Carrie Bohenick, MD, a pediatrician at Akron Children's Hospital Pediatrics, discusses the painful swelling of glands and other more serious symptoms of this viral infection.

Gov. Inslee on refugee order: "it is an insult and danger to all of the people of the state of Washington"

Gov. Jay Inslee talked about Washington state's decision to file a lawsuit against President Donald Trump, the federal department of homeland security and high ranking Trump administration officials during a press conference on Monday.The lawsuit is alleging that key provisions of President Trump's immigration executive order are unconstitutional. "It is an insult and danger to all of the people in the state of Washington," Inslee said.

