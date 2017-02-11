Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Lacey man

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating Donald L. Herbert, 80, who went missing Friday afternoon.
Hebert left his Lacey home at about 3 p.m. Friday to run errands, and has not been heard from since. He has a medical condition that requires treatment twice a day and he has not completed those treatments since leaving.
Hebert may be driving to Lodi, Calif. to visit a family member. However, he has never before left without telling his wife.
Hebert is 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weights 145 pounds. He is balding with gray hair and has blue eyes.
He was last seen driving a silver 2016 Toyota Rav 4, with Washington license plate number BBT7150.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Jeff DeHan, of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, at 360-790-7416 or Sgt. Kevin Slease at 360-786-5851.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
