Police looking for 79-year-old Lacey man who went missing Friday afternoon

Authorities are asking for help in locating a 79-year-old Lacey man with a medical condition who has been missing since Friday afternoon, according to a Thurston County Sheriff statement.
Donald Herbert reportedly left home to run errands at about 3 p.m. Friday and did not return. Herbert’s medical condition requires twice-daily treatment. He was last seen driving a silver 2016 Toyota Rav 4 with Washington license plates numbered BBT7150.
February 11, 2017
He is possibly driving to Lodi, California, to visit family, according to the statement. However, he “never left the house without advising his wife.”
Those with information about Herbert’s location are asked to contact the Thurston County Sheriff’s office at 360-790-7416 or 360-786-5851.
