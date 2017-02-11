Report: One killed, two injured in Kent hit-and-run

A woman reportedly died, two others were injured and another fled the scene after a two-car collision in Kent on Saturday night, according to multiple reports.
After South King Fire and Rescue tweeted at 8:28 p.m. that it was responding to the accident at the intersection of Pacific Highway and 252 Street, KOMO TV reported via Twitter that one of the passengers was killed and two others were transported to Harborview Medical Center.
KIRO TV reported that the suspect ran a red light and fled the scene on foot.
SKFR and PSRFA on location 2 car heavy mechanism accident with a challenging extrication @ 252 and PHS. pic.twitter.com/3NeJpc4l0n— South King Fire (@Southkingfire) February 12, 2017
UPDATE: Passenger in one vehicle has been killed. Two others in same car injured & transported to Harborview. Other driver fled scene. https://t.co/rSMTDYVMA3— KOMO News (@komonews) February 12, 2017
#UPDATE @kentpd says crash is fatal. Suspect ran red light hitting victim car then ran on foot. Female deceased 2 transported to hospital. https://t.co/LMlBEiPgSP— KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) February 12, 2017
Roads are closed at the scene near the Kent-Des Moines border while authorities investigate.
